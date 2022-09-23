Azerbaijan will ensure use of all international mechanisms for legal assessment of Armenian crimes: Foreign Ministry

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan will ensure the use of all international mechanisms to give a legal assessment of the crimes committed by Armenia, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Friday, News.Az reports.

Azerbaijan filed interstate claims against Armenia to the International Court of Justice of the United Nations for the International Convention “On the Elimination of All Forms of Racial Discrimination” back in September of 2021.

The ministry noted that the International Court unanimously decided on provisional measures against Armenia based on the petitions filed by Azerbaijan, on December 7, 2021.

“Thus, the court ordered Armenia to take all necessary measures to prevent propaganda and incitement of racial hostility against citizens of Azerbaijan and people of Azerbaijani origin on the territory of Armenia, including organizations and individuals as well as to refrain from actions that could aggravate or prolong conflict or make it difficult to resolve. The basis for the court's decision was the arguments and evidence presented by Azerbaijan related to the fact that Armenia failed to bring to justice its individuals and ethno-nationalist groups (mainly VOMA, POGA, etc.) who voiced revanchist calls inciting hatred against Azerbaijanis as well as the fact that Armenian state bodies encouraged their activities in some cases and awarded the activists of these organizations,” said the ministry.

Despite the court's decisions, Armenia continued to grossly violate its obligations in 2022, no practical measures were taken on the territory of the country against revanchists, appeals filled with hatred and violence against Azerbaijanis, and paramilitary illegal groups continued their activities against Azerbaijan and Azerbaijanis, said the ministry, adding. “It's enough to say that the main slogan that was voiced by Armenia during the demonstrations starting from April 2022 and directed against the Azerbaijanis was 'Armenia without Turks'.

At the same time, before the transfer of villages of Zabukh and Sus of Lachin district under the complete control of Azerbaijan, persons of Armenian origin illegally residing there during the occupation period openly demonstrated their ethnic hatred towards Azerbaijanis, burning houses belonging to Azerbaijanis and destroying forests. The Armenian government has not yet taken any effective measures to prevent these cases or to hold those concerned accountable for the crimes committed.”

The ministry continued: “Furthermore, during mine-clearing operations on the territory of Lachin up to 1,400 mines, produced in Armenia in 2021, were found. The absolute majority of the territories where mines were planted are villages and settlements where Azerbaijanis once lived. The main purpose of this provocation is to prevent the return of internally displaced persons to their native lands.”

“This evidence indicating a gross violation of the decisions of the International Court of Justice on December 7, 2021, by Armenia was officially submitted to the International Court of Justice today.”

“Azerbaijan will ensure the use of all possible international mechanisms to give a legal assessment of the crimes committed by Armenia during the occupation, as well as ongoing ones,” the ministry stated.

News.Az