Azerbaijan says joining Islamic military coalition not on agenda

Accession to the Islamic military coalition is not on the foreign policy agenda of Azerbaijan, Hikmat Hajiyev, Foreign Ministry spokesman, told APA on Monday.

“Various opinions have been voiced so far at the Organization of Islamic Cooperation in regard to this issue, Hajiyev said, adding. “Any proposal is thoroughly pondered by Azerbaijan.”

Pakistan’s Dunya News TV channel reported earlier that Azerbaijan, Tajikistan and Indonesia had decided to join the Islamic military coalition.

