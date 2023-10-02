Azerbaijan says process of disarmament and disbandment in Garabagh is completed

The process of disarmament and disbandment in Garabagh is completed, and all weapons are collected from residents, the Presidential Administration of Azerbaijan said in a statement on Monday, News.Az reports.

“The internal affairs bodies of the Republic of Azerbaijan are responsible for ensuring public order and security of residents in the area. Residents may be recruited to internal affairs bodies,” the statement reads.

News.Az