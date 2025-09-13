Azerbaijan secures two bronze medals at World Boxing Championships

Azerbaijani boxers claimed two bronze medals at the World Boxing Championships held in Liverpool, United Kingdom.

Saidjamshid Jafarov, competing in the 75kg weight category, and Alfonso Dominguez, in the 90kg division, secured podium finishes, News.Az reports, citing the Azerbaijan Boxing Federation.

Photo: Azerbaijan Boxing Federation

News.Az