Azerbaijan sees GDP growth in early 2025

Azerbaijan's gross domestic product (GDP) totaled 19.72 billion manats in January-February 2025, reflecting a 0.2% increase compared to the same period last year.

According to the State Statistical Committee of Azerbaijan, the added value in the oil and gas sector rose by 2.7%, while the non-oil and gas sector grew by 1.7%, News.Az reports, citing local media.

In terms of distribution, 38.5% of the GDP came from industry, followed by 10.1% from trade and vehicle repair, 6.9% from transportation and storage, and 4.6% from construction. Agriculture, forestry, and fishing contributed 2.9%, while accommodation and food services accounted for 2.5%. The information and communication sector made up 1.9%, with other sectors comprising 22%. Net taxes on products and imports represented 10.6% of the GDP.

The GDP per capita stood at 1,864.7 manats.

News.Az