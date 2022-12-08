Azerbaijan sees growth in tourist arrivals in 2022

+ ↺ − 16 px

In the first eleven months of 2022, Azerbaijan received 1,458,000 visitors, which is a 2.1 times growth compared to the same period last year, Fuad Naghiyev, Chairman of the State Tourism Agency, said on Thursday.

Speaking at the Azerbaijan Tourism Summit 2022, Naghiyev said necessary steps are being taken to further boost the country’s tourism sector.

He noted that Azerbaijan’s tourism industry recovered 50 percent this year.

“Under the current conditions, our prediction from the beginning of the year came true, and the tourism industry was able to recover itself by 50 percent this year. Our main goal in holding the summit is to bring tourism industry entities together, to inform them about our work and future plans,” Naghiyev added.

News.Az