Azerbaijan sees rise in COVID-19 cases

Azerbaijan has confirmed 1187 new COVID-19 cases, 306 patients have recovered and 14 patients have died, the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers said on Saturday.

Up until now, 245,490 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 232,534 of them have recovered, and 3,339 people have died. Currently, 9,617 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 11,692 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 2,768,149 tests have been conducted so far.

