Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan sees rise in new COVID-19 cases

  • Society
  • Share
Azerbaijan sees rise in new COVID-19 cases

Azerbaijan has detected 127 new COVID-19 cases, 54 patients have recovered and one patient has died, the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers said on Wednesday.

The overall confirmed cases in Azerbaijan have reached 336,684, with 330,567 recoveries and 4,979 deaths, while treatment of 1,138 others is underway.

A total of 3,813,017 coronavirus tests have been conducted in the country so far.

News.Az


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      