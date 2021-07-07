Azerbaijan sees rise in new COVID-19 cases

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan has detected 127 new COVID-19 cases, 54 patients have recovered and one patient has died, the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers said on Wednesday.

The overall confirmed cases in Azerbaijan have reached 336,684, with 330,567 recoveries and 4,979 deaths, while treatment of 1,138 others is underway.

A total of 3,813,017 coronavirus tests have been conducted in the country so far.

