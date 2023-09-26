Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan sends 64 tons of fuel to Garabagh’s Armenian residents: Presidential Administration

64 tons of fuel were sent to Armenian residents living in the Garabagh region of Azerbaijan, the Presidential Administration of Azerbaijan said in a statement on Tuesday, News.Az reports.

“In accordance with the request to provide fuel and lubricants, first of all to kindergartens, emergency medical aid and firefighting services, made by the representatives of Armenian residents living in the Garabagh region of Azerbaijan at the meeting held on September 21, 2023 in Yevlakh, 30 tons of gasoline, 34 tons of diesel have been dispatched via Aghdam-Asgaran-Khankendi road,” the statement said.


