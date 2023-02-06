Azerbaijan sends emergency rescue forces to quake-hit Türkiye

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev instructed the country’s Ministry of Emergency Situations to send rescue forces to Türkiye, News.Az reports.

At the initial stage, as many as 370 emergency rescue forces have been prepared. The crew is awaiting departure from the Heydar Aliyev Airport to Türkiye.

At least 284 people were killed and 2,323 others injured in 10 provinces after a strong earthquake jolted southern Türkiye on Monday morning, Vice President Fuat Oktay said.

A total of 1,710 buildings were collapsed after the earthquake, Oktay said at a news conference.

Türkiye’s Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) said the 7.4 magnitude quake struck at 4.17 a.m. (0117GMT) and was centered in the Pazarcik district in Türkiye’s southern province of Kahramanmaras. The quake occurred at a depth of 7 kilometers (4.3 miles).

Gaziantep, Sanliurfa, Diyarbakır, Adana, Adıyaman, Malatya, Osmaniye, Hatay, and Kilis provinces are heavily affected by the quake.

News.Az