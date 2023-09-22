Azerbaijan sends food supplies to Armenian residents of Garabagh (VIDOE)

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan's Ministry of Emergency Situations decided to send food cargo to meet the needs of the Armenian residents of the Garabakh region of Azerbaijan, News.Az reports.

On September 22, two 20-ton trucks with various food products and hygiene products and two trucks with bread were sent from the Aghdam region.

The goods will be delivered along the Aghdam-Khankendi road, which is already in operation, and distributed among the population.

The delivery of such humanitarian food supplies will continue.

On Tuesday, Azerbaijan decided to provide fuel and humanitarian aid to Armenians living in Garabakh.

News.Az