Azerbaijan sends mine clearance equipment to Ukraine

Azerbaijan has sent one mine clearance vehicle to Ukraine, News.az reports citing the Foreign Ministry of Azerbaijan.

Meanwhile, in 2022, Azerbaijan provided humanitarian assistance worth more than $17.6 million to Ukraine.

According to the decree dated July 17, 2023, $7.6 million were allocated from the Azerbaijani side to the Energy Ministry for the purchase and shipment of electrical equipment in order to provide humanitarian assistance to Ukraine.

News.Az