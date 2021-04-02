Azerbaijan sends several appeals to int'l organizations over Armenia's crimes

+ ↺ − 16 px

Some 15 appeals have been sent to international organizations, embassies of foreign countries, ombudsmen, humanitarian organizations, religious communities, diaspora organizations and other structures over the crimes committed by Armenia against the Azerbaijani people in 2020, Ombudsperson of Azerbaijan Sabina Aliyeva said.

She made the speech presenting an annual report on activities of the Office of the Commissioner for Human Rights at a plenary session of the Azerbaijani parliament on Friday.

Aliyeva noted that in these appeals, the focus was given to the inhuman treatment, torture to which Armenia subjected the prisoners, and contained a call to take measures to determine the legal responsibility of Armenia.

News.Az