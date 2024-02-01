Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan, Serbia sign bilateral military cooperation plan

Representatives of the Defense Ministries of Azerbaijan and Serbia held bilateral military cooperation talks.

At the meeting held at the International Military Cooperation Department of the Ministry of Defense, the current situation and development prospects of military cooperation between Azerbaijan and Serbia were discussed, as well as a detailed exchange of views on topics of mutual interest was held, the Defense Ministry’s press service told News.Az.

At the end of the meeting, a Bilateral Military Cooperation Plan between the Defense Ministries of Azerbaijan and Serbia for 2024 was signed.

