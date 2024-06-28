Azerbaijan set to launch construction of new residential complex in liberated Fuzuli

+ ↺ − 16 px

The construction of the fourth residential complex in Azerbaijan’s liberated Fuzuli district will be commenced in September this year.

This was announced by Emin Huseynov, the special representative of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan for the Aghdam, Fuzuli, and Khojavand districts, News.Az reports.Speaking at an event titled "New Opportunities for Entrepreneurs: Let's Revive Karabakh Together", Huseynov disclosed the number of former IDPs relocated to the liberated Fuzuli district until now.“To date, 822 families with a total of 3,132 people have returned to the most populated of the liberated districts of the country, Fuzuli district. Out of them, 450 pupils are already studying at school,” he added.

News.Az