Azerbaijan sets up new polling stations in liberated areas for snap parliamentary elections

Eight more polling stations have been set up in Azerbaijan’s liberated territories in connection with the upcoming snap parliamentary elections, Rovzat Gasimov, deputy chairman of the country’s Central Election Commission (CEC), said on Tuesday, News.Az reports.

Gasimov emphasized that this brings the total number of permanent polling stations in the liberated areas to 34, with plans to create temporary polling stations and ensure comprehensive public awareness.The move comes ahead of Azerbaijan's upcoming parliamentary elections, scheduled for September 1, 2024.On June 28, President Ilham Aliyev signed an order on dissolving the sixth convocation Milli Majlis of the Republic of Azerbaijan and setting snap parliamentary elections.

