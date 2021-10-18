Azerbaijan shares latest data on new COVID-19 cases

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan has confirmed 1,245 new COVID-19 cases, 409 patients have recovered, and 13 patients have died, the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers told News.Az.

A total of 503,452 people were diagnosed with Covid-19, 478,812 recovered, and 6,778 died since the outbreak of the pandemic. The number of active cases totals 17,862.

Over the past day, Azerbaijan conducted 7,153 Covid-19 tests, bringing the total to 5,032,555.

