Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan shoots down Armenian-fired missile

  • Azerbaijan
  • Share
Azerbaijan shoots down Armenian-fired missile

A ballistic missile launched from the territory of Armenia in the direction of Azerbaijan’s Mingachevir city was shot down, the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense said on Friday.

The ballistic target fired by Armenia was detected by Azerbaijan's Air Defense Systems and destroyed at an altitude of more than 20 kilometers, the ministry added.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      