Azerbaijan showcases culture, cuisine at World Culture Festival in Hanoi

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan is participating in the World Culture Festival in the Vietnamese capital, Hanoi, with two pavilions featuring national souvenirs, books published by the Azerbaijani embassy in Vietnam, photographs, and other materials.

The pavilions also highlight the historic visits of Azerbaijan’s National Leader Heydar Aliyev to Vietnam in 1983 and Vietnamese leader Ho Chi Minh to Baku in 1959, as well as the meeting between Vietnamese Secretary General To Lam and President Ilham Aliyev during his state visit to Azerbaijan this May, News.Az reports, citing local media.

The Azerbaijani culinary booth drew considerable attention with traditional delicacies such as Karabakh ketesi, dolma, kebabs, dovga, shekerbura, shekerchorek, and Azerbaijani tea, offering Vietnamese visitors a taste of the country’s rich gastronomy.

Following the inauguration ceremony, Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and other officials visited the Azerbaijani pavilion.

The World Culture Festival was officially opened by Ngo Phuong Ly, wife of To Lam, General Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Vietnam.

Held under the theme “Connecting – Sharing – Spreading Love,” the festival brought together representatives from 48 countries, making it one of Vietnam’s largest international cultural exchange events in 2025.

The event serves as a global gathering of cultures, showcasing national traditions, customs, and heritage. It aims to celebrate cultural diversity, strengthen friendship, and promote mutual understanding among peoples. The festival also reflects the spirit of international solidarity in addressing global challenges, particularly climate change.

The festival grounds were filled with color and vibrancy through traditional dances, costume shows, international cuisine, and Vietnamese art performances carrying the message “The world beats together with love.” The participation of 45 cultural spaces and 34 international food booths added further dynamism to the event.

News.Az