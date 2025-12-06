Azerbaijan showcases its stance at charity fair in Chișinău

The Azerbaijani Embassy in Moldova showcased the country with a national stand at the Charity Diplomatic Fair, which took place at the Palace of the Republic in Chișinău.

The Azerbaijani stand showcased samples of national cuisine, souvenirs and handicrafts, News.Az reports citing local media.

The charity fair, organized with the support of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Moldova, also featured national and cultural heritage and traditions of diplomatic missions of other countries.

News.Az