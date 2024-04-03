Azerbaijan showcases its tourism potential in Israel

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan is presenting its tourism opportunities at the "International Mediterranean Tourism Market" (IMTM 2024) exhibition in Tel Aviv.

Six local partners, including the Azerbaijan Tourism Bureau, "Azerbaijan Airlines" CJSC, and "Shahdag" Tourism Center, are representing the country at the exhibition.

Mukhtar Mammadov, Ambassador of Azerbaijan to Israel, visited the national stand.

Visitors to Azerbaijan’s stand are introduced to the country’s history, rich national cuisine, "Slow Food" and "Slow Wine" experiences, traditions, cultural heritage, and UNESCO World Heritage List sites. Visitors also receive detailed information about various tourism opportunities. The stand showcases Azerbaijan's ancient Jewish legacy and highlights the country’s cultural diversity.

Attendees at the stand also have the chance to sample national sweets and local wines of Azerbaijan.

In 2023, a total of 29,093 Israeli citizens visited Azerbaijan.

