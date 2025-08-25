Azerbaijan promotes tourism potential in CIS countries

+ ↺ − 16 px

On August 18-25, the Azerbaijan Tourism Board organized several informative events in Tashkent, Uzbekistan; Astana and Almaty, Kazakhstan; and Minsk, Belarus, highlighting the country’s tourism potential.

The events gathered leading tourism companies from the CIS countries, including 50 from Uzbekistan, as well as 70 from Kazakhstan and Belarus respectively, with 10 members of Azerbaijan’s tourism industry, including the Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) CJSC, hotels and tourism companies, also participating, News.Az reports, citing the Azerbaijan Tourism Board.

The participants were provided with an overview of Azerbaijani tourism potential, including coastal tourism, ski resorts, health and spa centers, cultural and gastronomic routes as well as the Formula 1 Qatar Airways Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2025.

The events also featured B2B meetings on tourism cooperation.

News.Az