Azerbaijan simplifies visa procedures for foreigners coming to F1 Grand Prix

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has signed an order on simplification of visa procedures for foreigners and stateless persons who will arrive in Azerbaijan in connection with organization and holding of the 2018 Formula 1 Grand Prix.

According to the order, foreigners and stateless persons, who present one of the documents indicated in the order from March 15 to May 15, 2018 will be able to obtain visas in the structural units of the Consular Department of Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry, located in the international airports of the country.

According to Trend, the following documents are considered necessary for issuing a visa:

- a card confirming accreditation in accordance with the relevant rules of the International Automobile Federation and the Formula One Management Limited, which are the international organizers of the Formula 1 competitions, or another document;

- a card confirming accreditation in the Baku City Circuit Operations Company;

- a ticket for the 2018 Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix or a document confirming the purchase of the ticket.

