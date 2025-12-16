Azerbaijan, Slovakia discuss aviation ties

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) President Samir Rzayev met with Slovakia’s Ambassador to Azerbaijan Elchin Gasimov on Tuesday to discuss prospects for developing aviation ties between the two countries and expanding cooperation in the field of civil aviation.

The talks focused on creating new travel opportunities for passengers and improving transport connectivity, News.Az reports, citing local media. In this context, the sides noted that following a previous business meeting between AZAL’s management and Wizz Air, the Baku–Bratislava–Baku route had been identified and approved as a promising direction. Flights on this route are planned to be operated by Wizz Air from Heydar Aliyev International Airport starting next year.

Rzayev said the launch of the Baku–Bratislava route would contribute to the development of tourism, business and humanitarian ties, while offering passengers a wider choice of destinations and more convenient travel options.

The ambassador, in turn, highlighted Slovakia’s interest in launching a direct air service, noting that Wizz Air operates an extensive network of more than 30 destinations from Bratislava. He also pointed out that more than 5,000 Azerbaijani citizens currently reside in Slovakia.

The meeting also noted that in recent years AZAL has significantly expanded its route network, increasing from 25 destinations to nearly 40 across Europe, Asia, Central Asia and the Gulf region, thereby strengthening the strategic position of Heydar Aliyev International Airport within the regional aviation network. At the same time, the airline continues the phased renewal of its fleet, introducing modern and fuel-efficient Airbus and Boeing aircraft, which is contributing to improved operational efficiency and enhanced passenger services.

