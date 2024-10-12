Azerbaijan, Spain hold political consultations to enhance bilateral ties

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Azerbaijani delegation, led by Deputy Foreign Minister Fariz Rzayev, engaged in talks with the Spanish delegation headed by State Secretary for Foreign and Global Affairs, Ángeles Moreno Martínez Belío, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry told News.Az. The discussions revolved around the current state of and prospects for development of relations between the two countries across political, economic, and humanitarian domains.The parties stressed the importance of maintaining a continuous political dialogue and conducting high-level meetings and reciprocal visits.The development of a legal framework was deemed crucial for expanding collaboration across various domains.Emphasizing the importance of Azerbaijan-Spain inter-parliamentary relations, both sides highlighted that reciprocal visits and the intensification of bilateral and multilateral contacts are key to strengthening cooperation and fostering closer ties between the two nations.The parties highlighted the importance of economic cooperation, particularly mutual trade and the operations of Spanish companies in Azerbaijan in bolstering bilateral relations. They noted the importance of diversifying trade, promoting investments, and exploring opportunities for cooperation in areas such as alternative energy, transportation, high technologies, and agriculture.In the humanitarian sphere, cooperation in education and culture, as well as exchanges in the tourism sector, were described as valuable tools for reinforcing people-to-people contacts between the two nations.The consultations also touched upon issues of mutual interest on the international agenda, including the continuation of cooperation in multilateral formats. The Azerbaijani side provided insights into the preparations for the upcoming session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29), set to be held in Azerbaijan this November.The Azerbaijani delegation briefed their Spanish counterparts on the post-conflict situation in the region, Azerbaijan's steps towards establishing lasting peace, the mine problem in the liberated territories, and the ongoing large-scale restoration and reconstruction work there.During his visit, Deputy Minister Fariz Rzayev also met with other Spanish officials and participated in roundtable discussions with researchers and experts.

