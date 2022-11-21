Azerbaijan strongly condemns terrorist attacks against Türkiye

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan strongly condemns terror attacks against Türkiye, the Foreign Ministry of Azerbaijan said on Twitter on Monday, News.Az reports.

“We pray for God’s mercy on those who died as a result of a treacherous missile attack on residential areas, including a school in Karkamis district of Türkiye’s Gaziantep province. We wish the injured a swift recovery. We strongly condemn terrorist attacks against Türkiye,” the Azerbaijani ministry said.

News.Az