Azerbaijan strongly condemns terrorist attacks against Türkiye
Azerbaijan strongly condemns terror attacks against Türkiye, the Foreign Ministry of Azerbaijan said on Twitter on Monday, News.Az reports.
“We pray for God’s mercy on those who died as a result of a treacherous missile attack on residential areas, including a school in Karkamis district of Türkiye’s Gaziantep province. We wish the injured a swift recovery. We strongly condemn terrorist attacks against Türkiye,” the Azerbaijani ministry said.