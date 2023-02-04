Azerbaijan studies Israel’s experience in cybersecurity

+ ↺ − 16 px

A delegation of the Association of Azerbaijani Cybersecurity Organizations (AKTA) paid a working trip to Israel from January 30 to February 30, AKTA’s press service told News.Az.

The trip was aimed at studying the activities of Israeli institutions and companies operating in the field of information technology and cybersecurity, with relevant technologies and solutions, and discussing the prospects of cooperation.

The working trip was organized by AKTA with the support of Israel’s Embassy in Azerbaijan.

The delegation, headed by Elvin Balajanov, Chairman of the Board of AKTA, includes Rauf Jabarov, AKTA Deputy Chairman, Board Members, Mammad Karimli, Deputy Director of A2Z, Vusal Mammadov, Director of Caspian Tech, Mahir Yuksel, Technical Director of PNetworks, as well as other employees of the administrative staff of PNetworks, Caspian Tech and AKTA.

As part of the trip, the AKTA delegation visited the CyberTech Global Tel Aviv 2023 conference and exhibition, which are held annually in Tel Aviv. During the exhibition, the activities of more than 100 companies specializing in cybersecurity, as well as the possibilities of potential use of the presented technologies and solutions, were studied.

Discussions on the latest trends and prospects in the field of cybersecurity and ICT held during the panel-format conference aroused particular interest.

On the sidelines of the event, the AKTA delegation held bilateral B2B meetings with a number of companies that can contribute to strengthening Azerbaijan’s scientific, technical and human potential in the field of cybersecurity. To this end, presentations were made regarding the products and services of Magnifica, Flowsec, Flycomm, Hexatone, TripleP, Blackstone and other Israeli companies, and the possibilities of developing joint projects in Azerbaijan were discussed. In particular, an exchange of views on the development of the startup ecosystem of Azerbaijan and the possibilities for the development of new cyber startups, as well as strengthening research and human resources in the field of cybersecurity was held.

The AKTA delegation also visited the head offices of several other institutions and companies specializing in the field of cybersecurity. Among them, meetings and discussions held with representatives of the Israel National CERT (IL-CERT) in the city of Be'er-Sheva are of particular importance. The fight against cyber incidents within the framework of the National CERT and the activities of various cyber operations centers were studied. Also, during the meeting and discussions, a preliminary agreement was reached on providing support in the training of specialized specialists in cybersecurity in Azerbaijan, and for this purpose, creating opportunities for short-term internships in the laboratory conditions of the Israel National CERT.

In order to familiarize with the cybersecurity experience of the Israeli banking sector, the AKTA delegation viewed the capabilities of the cybersecurity department of Leumi Bank, one of the largest banks in the country, and studied real examples of cyber threats in the banking sector.

The AKTA delegation then visited the office of RAFAEL, a leading high-tech manufacturer of the Israeli defense industry, to familiarize themselves with the company’s technologies and solutions.

Furthermore, discussions were held with the Israil Export Institute with the aim of expanding opportunities for cooperation between the two countries in the field of information technology and cybersecurity. Given the relevance of ensuring cybersecurity for both countries, the necessity of such meetings and mutual visits was especially emphasized. The parties agreed to continue negotiations for joint activities in the future.

The Association of Azerbaijani Cybersecurity Organizations (AKTA), established in 2022 with the aim of supporting the strengthening of the country’s cybersecurity ecosystem and the expansion of its potential, brings together companies and organizations specializing in information technology and cybersecurity.

News.Az