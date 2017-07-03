Azerbaijan submits final report to UN on achieving SDGs

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s National Coordination Council for Sustainable Development submitted a final report on achievement of the sustainable development goals (SDG) to the

The report can be found on the official website of the UN, according to the message.

Earlier, Azerbaijan provided the ECOSOC with the key points of the report, which were also posted on the official website of the organization, Trend reports.

The sustainable development goals were adopted by the UN member countries in Sept. 2015. Overall, there are 17 goals and 169 targets to be realized in 2016-2030.

