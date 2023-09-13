Azerbaijan submitted its comments on draft peace treaty to Armenia: Foreign Ministry

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan submitted its comments to Armenia in connection with the draft agreement “On the establishment of peace and interstate relations” in a short period of time, said Aykhan Hajizada, spokesperson for Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry, News.Az reports.

The spokesperson made the remarks in response to the claims by a number of Armenian officials, saying that Azerbaijan has not given any comments regarding the draft agreement.

“This information spread by the Armenian media does not reflect the truth and is another manipulation by the Armenian side,” Hajizada added.

News.Az