Azerbaijan, Sudan discuss co-op agenda, security issues

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov met with Muawiya Osman Khalid, Undersecretary of the Sudanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, in Baku on Monday to discuss the bilateral and multilateral cooperation agenda between the two countries.

The meeting also addressed the current regional situation and security issues, highlighting the importance of political dialogue in advancing bilateral ties and cooperation within multilateral frameworks, News.Az reports, citing Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry. Both sides stressed the significance of consultation mechanisms and reciprocal visits between their ministries.

They underscored the importance of Sudan’s active participation in COP29, as well as its involvement in the World Urban Forum, scheduled to take place this year. The officials also praised cooperation within international organizations, including the United Nations (UN), the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), and the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM).

Discussions further covered collaboration in energy, humanitarian, educational, and other sectors, including the ASAN Service. Muawiya Osman Khalid expressed gratitude to Azerbaijan for providing educational scholarships to Sudanese students.

The meeting also addressed other regional and bilateral issues of mutual concern. On the same day, officials from both countries held political consultations, attended by Azerbaijan’s Deputy Foreign Minister Yalchin Rafiyev.


