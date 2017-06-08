Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan summer tourism season to open on June 15

  • Economics
  • Share
Azerbaijan summer tourism season to open on June 15

“The summer tourism season in Azerbaijan will open on June 15,” Culture and Tourism Minister Abulfas Garayev has told journalists.

According to the minister, the number of tourists visiting Azerbaijan has increased in recent years, AzerTag reports.

“Today we are popularizing not only Baku, but also our districts. Azerbaijan`s districts are ready to welcome tourists. The country's tourism industry is ready for a new season,” the minister added.

News.Az


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      