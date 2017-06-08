Azerbaijan summer tourism season to open on June 15

+ ↺ − 16 px

“The summer tourism season in Azerbaijan will open on June 15,” Culture and Tourism Minister Abulfas Garayev has told journalists.

According to the minister, the number of tourists visiting Azerbaijan has increased in recent years, AzerTag reports.

“Today we are popularizing not only Baku, but also our districts. Azerbaijan`s districts are ready to welcome tourists. The country's tourism industry is ready for a new season,” the minister added.

News.Az

