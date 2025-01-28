Azerbaijan summons Russian ambassador to Foreign Ministry

+ ↺ − 16 px

On January 28, Mikhail Yevdokimov, the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Russian Federation to Azerbaijan, was summoned to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan.



During the meeting, it was noted that the publication of articles based on disinformation and broadcasting of coverages targeting our country in the Russian media and by some official circles of Russia cause misunderstanding, and that this contradicts the letter and spirit of the Declaration on allied interaction between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Russian Federation, News.az reports via the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan.It was noted that the results of the preliminary investigation into the tragic crash of the “Azerbaijan Airlines” plane are known, work is being carried out to finalize the investigation, and reminded that our expectations from the Russian side regarding the accident had openly been stated.Regarding the information in a local press about the “Russian House”, it was stated that this is not an official position, that the activities of such organizations on the territory of our country are based on the principle of reciprocity and that it is important to conduct them in accordance with the requirements of the legislation.

News.Az