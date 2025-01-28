Azerbaijan summons Russian ambassador to Foreign Ministry
On January 28, Mikhail Yevdokimov, the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Russian Federation to Azerbaijan, was summoned to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan.
It was noted that the results of the preliminary investigation into the tragic crash of the “Azerbaijan Airlines” plane are known, work is being carried out to finalize the investigation, and reminded that our expectations from the Russian side regarding the accident had openly been stated.
Regarding the information in a local press about the “Russian House”, it was stated that this is not an official position, that the activities of such organizations on the territory of our country are based on the principle of reciprocity and that it is important to conduct them in accordance with the requirements of the legislation.