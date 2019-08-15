Azerbaijan supports peaceful resolution of Jammu and Kashmir issue - Foreign Ministry

+ ↺ − 16 px

The position of Azerbaijan on Jammu and Kashmir issue is consistent, Leyla Abdullayeva, spokesperson for the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry told reporters on Thursday.

She stressed that Azerbaijan supports the peaceful resolution of the Jammu and Kashmir issue in accordance with the norms and principles of international law and the relevant UN Security Council resolutions.

“The Republic of Azerbaijan is a member of the OIC Contact Group on Jammu and Kashmir. Recently, a meeting of the Contact Group on Jammu and Kashmir was held in Jeddah at the OIC Headquarters,” she added.

News.Az

News.Az