Azerbaijan swiftly aided Georgia with power after line accident

In the immediate aftermath of the accident, Azerbaijan supplied 380–400 MW of electricity to Georgia in response to an emergency request from the neighboring country, said Spokesperson for Azerenerji OJSC Teymur Abdullayev, News.Az reports citing local media.

A massive power outage occurred in Georgia on April 19 due to an accident on the Kavkasioni power transmission line. The power outages affected Tbilisi and a number of other regions. The reasons for the incident have not yet been disclosed.

"Azerenerji immediately restored parallel operation with the State Power System of Georgia," Abdullayev noted.

According to the Georgian energy operator, electricity supply in the country is gradually being restored. In many areas of Tbilisi, the supply has already been resumed. This is already the second large-scale blackout in Georgia in the last month - the first occurred on the night of April 9.

News.Az