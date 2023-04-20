Azerbaijan takes practical steps to develop human capital - State Agency

+ ↺ − 16 px

The present global trends and globalization are measured by the development of human capital, Jamaladdin Guliyev, Deputy Chairman of the Board of the State Employment Agency under the country’s Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of the Population, said on Thursday.

He made remarks while speaking at the Global HR SUMMIT 2023 held in Baku for the first time, News.Az reports.

Guliyev stressed that after gaining independence, Azerbaijan took practical steps to develop human capital.

"The oil revenue management strategy was adopted in the first years of our independence in order to develop human resources,” the official said.

“In the coming 4th and 5th industrial revolutions, it’s necessary to coordinate the development of human capital and labor market participants. This will determine the further development of the country,” he added.

The summit, organized by the Azerbaijan HR Institute, brought together over 700 attendees (the most renowned HR leaders, CEOs, entrepreneurs, government officials, and others from 50 countries).

News.Az