Azerbaijan: Tickets for next month’s bus routes to liberated territories go on sale

Tickets for regular bus routes for January to the territories liberated from occupation, organized by Azerbaijan Land Transport Agency under the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport, will go on sale on 28 December 2022, at 16:00, News.Az reports.

In order to ensure the systematization of passenger transport, ticket sales for the routes are carried out online via the portal www.yolumuzqarabaga.az.

Passengers must book round-trip tickets in advance at the same time.

To buy a ticket, citizens must enter their ID document details into the system. Each ticket can be used only by a citizen identified by an ID card. Once a ticket has been bought, it cannot be transferred to another person.

It should be noted that the first regular bus routes to the territories liberated from occupation were launched on January 24.

News.Az