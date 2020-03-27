Azerbaijan tightens special quarantine regime

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan is to tighten the special quarantine regime starting from 00:00, March 29, APA reports.

According to the statement released by the Task Force under the Cabinet of Ministers during the special quarantine regime, inter-district and intercity traffic will be completely suspended, except the movement of special purpose vehicles, including ambulances, emergency response, rescue, agricultural, social services, as well as trucks. Movement within the borders of Baku, Sumgayit cities and Absheron region is free.

Public Transport:

The working hours of the Baku metro should be set at 07: 00-09: 00 in the morning and 17: 00-20: 00 in the evening.

Commercial Establishments:

During the special quarantine regime, all commercial establishments, except supermarkets, grocery stores, and pharmacies, will suspend customer service on the spot, and allow unlimited delivery and online sales.

Public Catering Facilities:

During the special quarantine regime, on-site customer service will be suspended at all public catering establishments, including restaurants, cafes and tea houses. Home pick-up, delivery, and online sales will be allowed without restrictions.

Population Movement:

Access to all boulevards, parks should be restricted in order to regulate the density of people.

News.Az

