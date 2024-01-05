Azerbaijan to accord martyr status to servicemen who died in vehicle accident in Lachin

Azerbaijan will accord martyr status to the servicemen who died in a vehicle accident in the Lachin district, said Head of Public Relations and International Relations Department of the State Service for Mobilization and Conscription for Military Service of Azerbaijan Parviz Sadraddinov, News.Az reports.

“In accordance with the law, the servicemen - Hasan Ismayilov and Sakhavat Akhundov will be designated as martyrs upon receiving a notification from a military unit," he added.

