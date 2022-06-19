Azerbaijan to complete construction of Zangilan airport in September 2022

Azerbaijan to complete construction of Zangilan airport in September 2022

The construction of the Zangilan International Airport will be completed in September this year, said Vahid Hajiyev, Special Representative of the President of Azerbaijan in the Zangilan district.

Hajiyev was speaking at a panel session held in the city of Shusha as part of the 9th Global Baku Forum, News.Az reports.

The special representative noted that the Zangilan district has great potential for solar energy and ecotourism.

He added that the restoration and construction work in Zangilan continued at a rapid pace.

