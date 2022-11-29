Azerbaijan to create unified information system related to grants

+ ↺ − 16 px

A bill on amendments to the Law of the Republic of Azerbaijan “On grant” was discussed at a plenary session of the country’s Milli Majlis on November 29, News.Az reports.

According to the bill, the grant register received by the authority (establishment), specified by the relevant authority of the executive power on behalf of the Republic of Azerbaijan, will be conducted as determined by the certain authority (establishment), specified by the relevant executive authority.

The main purpose of the proposed amendments to the bill is to ensure transparency while obtaining grants, to form a system that meets modern requirements in this field, to create a unified information system with necessary information about grants, and to ensure the maintenance of the register based on unified forms, methods, and principles.

Following discussions, the bill was put to a vote and adopted in the third reading.

News.Az