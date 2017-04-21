Azerbaijan to deploy 12,000 police during Islamic Solidarity Games

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan is set to deploy 12,000 police to ensure security during the Islamic Solidarity Games, Interior Ministry Main Public Security chief Ogtay Karimov said at a board meeting at the ministry on Friday, APA reported.

According to Karimov, the 12,000 police forces will constitute 252 female police officers. There will be 154 X-ray detectors and 286 stationary metal detectors. To this end, 1,800 employees have undergone practical trainings to properly handle these devices. Traffic security is yet another issue in the spotlight that will be dealt with by 1,200 traffic patrol officers with 400 special cars.

Moreover, 642 surveillance cameras are installed in 214 places in and around venues and other places, and 267 face identifying cameras will be placed on each stationary metal detector.

Overall, Safe City system has 12,000 security cameras in 3,270 places, as well as 100,000 more in private facilities.

