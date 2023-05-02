Azerbaijan to establish medal for merits in field of mine clearance

+ ↺ − 16 px

A medal "For merits in the field of mine clearance" will be established in Azerbaijan, News.Az reports.

At a meeting of the Milli Majlis on Tuesday, the bill on amendments to the law "On the establishment of orders and medals of the Republic of Azerbaijan" was discussed in the first reading in connection with the establishment of the medal "For Merits in the Field of Mine Clearance" was submitted for discussion (first reading).

Following discussions, the bill was put to a vote and adopted.

News.Az