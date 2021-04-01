Azerbaijan to establish new military prosecutor's offices in liberated lands

Azerbaijan to establish new military prosecutor's offices in liberated lands

Azerbaijan to establish new military prosecutor's offices in liberated lands

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev signed an order on the creation of new military prosecutor's offices in the Azerbaijani territories liberated from the Armenian occupation on April 1.

In accordance with the order, the following military prosecutor's offices are created to more effectively organize the activity of the military prosecutor's office in the liberated territories:

- Gubadli Military Prosecutor's Office;

- Kalbajar Military Prosecutor's Office;

- Aghdam military prosecutor's office on the basis of the Karabakh military prosecutor's office.

In connection with the creation of the Gubadli, Kalbajar, and Aghdam military prosecutor's offices, the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers was instructed to:

- take measures to provide these structures with buildings, equipment, communications, vehicles, and other organizational and technical means in Gubadli, Kalbajar, and Aghdam cities, respectively;

- submit the proposals on increasing the number of employees of the prosecutor's office of the Republic of Azerbaijan and other employees hired to work in the prosecutor's offices to the president of Azerbaijan within two months;

- take measures to provide the Fuzuli military prosecutor's office with buildings, equipment, communications, and other organizational and technical means for organizing its activity in Fuzuli city;

- resolve other issues arising from this order.

News.Az

News.Az