Azerbaijan to establish vocational education institution under Karabakh University

+ ↺ − 16 px

A vocational education institution will be established under Karabakh University in the city of Khankendi, Azerbaijan’s Science and Education Minister Emin Amrullayev said on Wednesday.

He made the remarks while speaking at a conference on "The way of development of vocational education in Azerbaijan for the strong economy: a look into the future" dedicated to the 100th anniversary of Heydar Aliyev, News.Az reports.

The minister noted that there are preliminary plans on this issue. “Of course, these plans should be approved, then implemented,” he added.

News.Az