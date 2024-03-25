Azerbaijan to face Bulgaria in FIFA Series 2024
The Azerbaijan national football team will today take on Bulgaria in the FIFA Series 2024, News.Az reports.
The match will be played at Tofig Bahramov Republican Stadium at 20:00 Baku time, with Estonian referee Kristo Tohver officiating the game.
Azerbaijan secured a 1-0 victory against Mongolia in the opening match of the FIFA Series 2024.