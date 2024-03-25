Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan to face Bulgaria in FIFA Series 2024

  • Sports
  • Share
Azerbaijan to face Bulgaria in FIFA Series 2024

The Azerbaijan national football team will today take on Bulgaria in the FIFA Series 2024, News.Az reports. 

The match will be played at Tofig Bahramov Republican Stadium at 20:00 Baku time, with Estonian referee Kristo Tohver officiating the game.

Azerbaijan secured a 1-0 victory against Mongolia in the opening match of the FIFA Series 2024.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      