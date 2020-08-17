Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan to face Slovakia and Georgia in UEFA European Under-21 Championship qualification

The Azerbaijan national under-21 football team will compete in the qualifying round of the UEFA European Under-21 Championship.

Azerbaijani footballers will face Slovakia at the Nitra Arena on October 8 and Georgia at Tengiz Burjanadze Stadium in Gori on October 13.

