Azerbaijan to face Slovakia and Georgia in UEFA European Under-21 Championship qualification
- 17 Aug 2020 20:59
- 12 Aug 2024 00:41
- Sports
The Azerbaijan national under-21 football team will compete in the qualifying round of the UEFA European Under-21 Championship.
Azerbaijani footballers will face Slovakia at the Nitra Arena on October 8 and Georgia at Tengiz Burjanadze Stadium in Gori on October 13.
News.Az