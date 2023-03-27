Azerbaijan to face Sweden in EURO 2024 qualification round

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Azerbaijan national football team will today take on Sweden in the 2024 UEFA European Football Championship (EURO 2024) qualification round in a Group F match, News.Az reports.

The match will be played at Friends Arena in Solna, Sweden, at 22:45 Baku time.

French referee Stéphanie Frappart will be in charge of match, assisted by Mikael Berchebru and Mathieu Grosbost. Bastien Dechepy will be the fourth official of the game.

News.Az