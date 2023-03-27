Azerbaijan to face Sweden in EURO 2024 qualification round
The Azerbaijan national football team will today take on Sweden in the 2024 UEFA European Football Championship (EURO 2024) qualification round in a Group F match, News.Az reports.
The match will be played at Friends Arena in Solna, Sweden, at 22:45 Baku time.
French referee Stéphanie Frappart will be in charge of match, assisted by Mikael Berchebru and Mathieu Grosbost. Bastien Dechepy will be the fourth official of the game.