Azerbaijan to hold meeting of NAM health ministers

A working group has been set up within the Non-Aligned Movement on the initiative of Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev, said Head of Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmat Hajiyev in an interview with AzTv, Trend reports.

He pointed out that the working group has several tasks, the first of which is to hold a meeting of health ministers of the Non-Aligned Movement.

Hajiyev noted that currently, there is a need to cooperate in the health sphere, to exchange experience, as well as various medical protocols and algorithms.

“World Health Assembly will be held soon within the World Health Organization. In accordance with the instruction of President Ilham Aliyev, Azerbaijan will hold a meeting of health ministers as part of this event. Relevant work and coordination are underway based on the existing procedures within the Non-Aligned Movement,” he said.

