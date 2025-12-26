Azerbaijan to host 12th European Political Community Summit

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan will host the 12th Summit of the European Political Community in 2028, Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov announced on Friday.

Speaking at a press conference summarizing the outcomes of 2025, Bayramov described the decision as a sign of Azerbaijan’s growing political influence and its status as a reliable partner in European affairs, News.Az reports, citing local media.

He highlighted Azerbaijan’s active and principled participation in the 6th and 7th European Political Community Summits, attended by President Ilham Aliyev, noting that during these events the country consistently emphasized its positions on European security, energy cooperation, and regional stability.

Bayramov emphasized that Azerbaijan-EU relations are advancing across five main pillars and that cooperation with EU member states is expanding within strategic formats.

“Azerbaijan has currently established strategic partnership ties with 10 EU member states, which is an indicator of political dialogue built on mutual trust,” he said.

He also pointed to the high-level reciprocal visits and intensive political consultations held this year as further evidence of the deepening Azerbaijan–EU partnership.

News.Az