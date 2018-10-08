Azerbaijan to host high-level meetings during BSEC presidency

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan assumed the BSEC presidency at the 38th meeting of the Organization's Council of Ministers of Foreign Affairs

A number of high-level meetings will be held in Azerbaijan within the framework of the country's presidency in the Black Sea Economic Cooperation Organization (BSEC), the spokesperson of the Foreign Ministry of Azerbaijan Leyla Abdullayeva told Trend on Oct. 8.

Abdullayeva added that, on October 25, 2018 Azerbaijan will host a meeting of the Transport Ministers of the BSEC countries, on December 4 - a meeting of the Communication and Information Technologies Ministers and for mid-December a meeting of the Council of the Ministers of Foreign Affairs is scheduled.

Azerbaijan assumed the BSEC presidency at the 38th meeting of the Organization's Council of Ministers of Foreign Affairs, which was held on June 27, 2018.

Azerbaijan will chair the BSEC until December 2018.

The Black Sea Economic Cooperation Organization, which was founded in 1992, is an intergovernmental organization uniting 12 states of the Black Sea and Southern Balkans. The headquarters of the organization is located in Istanbul.

News.Az

